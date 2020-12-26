2020 December 26 11:11

Yantar shipyard launches research ship Yevgeny Gorigledzhan built for RF Defence Ministry

Project 02670 was designed by Almaz design bureau

On 25 December 2020, Kaliningrad, Russia based Baltic Shipyard Yantar (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) launched oceanographic research ship of Project 02670, the Yevgeny Gorigledzhan, built for the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation, USC says in a press release.

The ceremony was attended by the shipyard representatives and honored guests including representative of the customer, United Shipbuilding Corporation and the regional government.

According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull when the ship touched the water with Alina Kaunaite, Lead Designer of the shipyard acting as a godmother during the ceremony.

The ships of this design are intended for underwater technical work, environmental monitoring of the marine environment, oceanographic survey of the bottom layer, assistance to search and rescue forces at sea. The ship can take onboard inhabited deep-sea rescue vehicles. Displacement – 4,000 t, length- 81 m, breadth – 16 m, endurance – 30 days, crew – 32 and 25 of expedition participants.

Gorigledzhan Evgeni Alekseevich (March 19, 1934 - September 26, 2014) - Soviet and Russian design engineer, general designer of special-purpose nuclear submarines at the Rubin Central Marine Design Bureau, laureate of the Russian Federation State Prize, Honorary Shipbuilder.

Kaliningrad-based Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (Yantar Shipyard) was founded on July 8, 1945 on the basis of a Koenigsberg unit of German’s Schichau Werft. Yantar Shipyard specializes in building and repair of warships and civil boats. Throughout the years the Shipyard has built 160 warships and more than 500 merchant vessels. The Russian Government holds majority stake in the shipbuilding firm through Western Center of Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.

