2020 December 26 09:44

RS holds Scientific and Technical Council (STC) Presidium meeting

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says it held Scientific and Technical Council (STC) Presidium meeting in virtual conference format on December 22, 2020.

Representatives of the leading research, educational and design organizations of the maritime industry as well as shipbuilding and repair yards and also shipowners attended the event.

The agenda included burning issues, such as remote surveys of ships during the pandemic, measures taken to minimize CO2 emissions in compliance with IMO regulatory framework, alternative fuels and static power sources, composite materials, development of technical requirements for up-to-date ice class maritime assets including subsea pipelines.

During the event, RS shared the experience of digitalizing the documentation processes in connection with certification of marine equipment and materials and issue of e-certificates. In this regard, due to the digitalization and implementation of the new scheme of marine equipment manufacturers’ quality management systems certification RS estimates up to 50 percent reduction of paper certificates issued.

The participants acknowledged the productivity of the meeting despite the event was held in virtual format for the first time ever, and noted that online STC committees’ sessions enabled a broader range of discussion participants.

The STC Presidium coordinates RS R&D activities and summarizes the results of the year. It encourages the dialogue of the maritime companies and organizations concerning the implementation of cutting edge technologies and the requirements for operational and environmental safety of sea going ships, as well as on specific technical cases of design, construction and operation of ships.

The STC comprises 14 sections (technical committees) uniting over 30 scientific research, educational and design organizations, shipping and shipbuilding companies. The STC Presidium includes the most recognized experts in the maritime industry.