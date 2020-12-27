2020 December 27 10:54

Online naming ceremony for Wan Hai Lines' new containership duo

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremonies for WAN HAI 325 and WAN HAI 326 accompanied by a charity donation December 24, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a physical ceremony was replaced by an online one, Wan Hai said in a media release.



WAN HAI 325 and WAN HAI 326 are the fourth and fifth vessels in a series of 3,055 teu containerships built by Japan Marine United Corporation Kure Shipyard. Mrs. & Mr. Motokawa, Director General of Marine and Aviation Finance Department, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), and Ms. Oi, Executive Officer of Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), named these two vessels respectively during the ceremony.



The 3,055 teu series is based on an extra-wide beam design presenting an Loa of 203.5 m for a 34.8 m breadth, making them one of the most compact 3,000 teu-class vessels. They are designed with a deadweight capacity of 37,160 mt on 11.5 m draft and a maximum cruising speed of 21.60 nautical miles. The design of 3,055 teu series takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspect into account. Moreover, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations by DNV GL. The newbuildings are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure their continuous pursuit of fleet upgrade in order to provide most quality service to customers.



In addition to naming the newbuildings, Wan Hai also made a charity donation to Hiroshima Shudoin, a local NGO focusing on care for socially disadvantaged children and youth. The charity donation represents part of Wan Hai Lines motto, “We carry, we care.”, as the company is committed to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, providing quality service to customers and bringing love to the society.