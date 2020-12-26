2020 December 26 09:21

Rosmorport takes delivery of self-propelled hopper barge Smelaya

The ship will be homeported in Astrakhan

FSUE Rosmorport say it has taken the delivery of self-propelled hopper barge Smelaya built by Onezhsky shipyard upon successful completion of the ship’s sea trials.

The trials confirmed the operativeness of equipment, the key performance characteristics, functioning of the automation/navigation/communication facilities. The ship is ready for operation.

The Smelaya with RS class notation КМ Iсе1 R3-RSN AUT3 Hopper is intended for transportation of the material dredged by suction or bucket dredgers.

The shipbuilding company is using primarily domestically produced equipment and materials or supplied from EEC Customs Union. The propulsion system was assembled in Russia. The vessel's hull features modular concept and simplified hull lines, which reduces the cost of building. The barges main propulsion is of container type. The upper deck engine room arrangement will allow inspections and repairs of steerable propulsion units without drydocking.

The ships of Project NV-600 are intended for operation in the Black Sea, Caspian Sea and Baltic Sea basins.

Key characteristics of the ship: LOA: 56.1 m; Beam overall: 11.2 m; Amidships depth: 4.0 m; LWL draft: 2,92 m; Maximum hopper capacity: 600 m3; Full load displacement: about 1,540 tonnes; Operating speed: about 8.2 knots; Main engines rated power: 2х450 kW, of power generators: 2х100, 1х30 kW; Crew: 3; Endurance (potable water, food stock): 5 days.

