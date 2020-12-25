  The version for the print

  2020 December 25 18:15

    ROSTR shipyard lays down sea-going trawler for Murmanfishproducts LLC

    The fishing ship built by a domestic shipyard is entitled for a state subsidy

    Novaya Ladoga, Leningrad Region based ROSTR shipyard has laid down the self-propelled sea-going trawler of Project GM 3.02 for Murmanfishproducts LLC, says correspondent of IAA PortNews.

    The shipbuilding agreement was signed in Murmansk on 26 November 2020.

    A ship of GM 3.02 design is a self-propelled sea-going trawler of stern trawling. Its length is 35 meters, crew - 17. The ship is intended for ground fishing, processing and freezing of the catch. Operation conditions: water temperature – between -3°C and +25°C, air temperature – between -25°C and +25°C, humidity of 80%, class notation - КМ★, AUT1, Ice2.

    The ceremony featured Vice Governor of the Leningrad Region Dmitry Yalov, ROSTR General Director Zakhar Sidorenko and Murmanfishproducts General Director Aleksandr Luntsevich.

    The key activities of ROSTR shipyard (a company of OBORONTECH Corporation JSC) are shipbuilding, ship repair, manufacture of engineering products and metal structures. The shipyard in Novaya Ladoga covers an area of 12.9 hectares.

    Murmanfishproducts LLC is a fishing company operating from 1994 within a holding of fishing and fish processing companies headquartered in Murmansk. Apart from a fishing fleet the company has a fish processing plant located in the territory of Murmansk Fishing Port.

