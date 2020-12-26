  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 26 12:33

    PANYNJ introduces new stat-of-the-art cashless tolling system at Holland Tunnel

    The Holland Tunnel is the first of the agency’s three Hudson River crossings to completely modernize its tolling infrastructure to 21st-century standards following Port Authority Board authorization of the project in July 2019.

    The agency completed the transition to all-electronic tolling at the three Staten Island bridges last year. Toll systems at the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel are scheduled to be upgraded to the new modern system within the next 18 months.

    “Our customers deserve the world-class service and best-in-class technology which this new upgraded tolling system offers,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “With the full implementation of this 21st century technology at our Staten Island crossings and now at the Holland Tunnel, the Port Authority continues to move the region faster, safer, and more efficiently.”

    “Contactless, cashless toll collection is the future at all of our crossings,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “This new toll collection system upgrades the Holland Tunnel with the most up-to-date cashless technology which will be more resilient and provide the agency faster processing times.”

    Cash toll collection at the Holland Tunnel was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The transition on December 23 to the state-of-the-art all-electronic tolling technology will not impact drivers at the tunnel.

    Over the next 18 months, all three river crossings will switch to a new state-of-the-art electronic tolling system used by modern highway networks around the world. The new system, known as all-electronic tolling (AET), uses overhead gantries in place of toll lanes with E-ZPass transponders and toll booths that require attendants.

    The Holland is the first Hudson crossing to activate the technology, to be followed by the Lincoln Tunnel and the George Washington Bridge. Once completed, all six Port Authority bridges and tunnels will be equipped with the modern tolling system. AET already is in use at the Outerbridge Crossing, Bayonne Bridge and Goethals Bridge, where it has helped reduce crashes since implementation in 2019. Vehicle crashes at the Hudson River toll plazas are expected to decline by 75 percent once AET is fully implemented.

    For Holland Tunnel motorists without E-ZPass tags, the change will come in the mail and customer service. Since mid-March, when Port Authority removed attendants from toll booths due to public health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, toll information was collected electronically by cameras and drivers were sent their toll bills by mail.

    Toll bills will still arrive by mail, but with greater accuracy and improved customer service for transaction resolution. Additionally, a newly launched Tolls NY smartphone app (for iOS and Android users) provides easy and 24/7 access to customer service for all cashless toll transactions, eliminating the need to wait for bills in order to pay or access to toll and payment history.

    Motorists are encouraged to sign up for E-ZPass as the Hudson River crossings continue upgrades to this new tolling system. E-ZPass accounts are easy to open online at E-ZPassNY.com or by calling the E-ZPass New York Customer Service Center at 1-800-333-TOLL (8655). E-ZPass remains the most convenient way for customers to pay tolls and provides a discount over the Toll-by-Mail toll rate. Due to the impracticality of continuing the carpool discount plan with cashless tolling, the plan, which had been suspended in March along with cash toll collection, will end at the Holland Tunnel. Drivers without an E-ZPass account will have images of their license plate captured by overhead cameras, and a bill for the toll amount will then be sent by mail. Additionally, a newly launched Tolls NY smartphone app (for iOS and Android users) provides easy,  24/7 access to customer service for all cashless toll transactions and will eliminate the need to wait for bills in order to pay or access toll and payment history.

    The Port Authority’s Board of Commissioners approved the new cashless tolling system for the George Washington Bridge and Lincoln and Holland tunnels in 2019. The Port Authority first implemented the new system at the Bayonne Bridge in February 2017, the Outerbridge Crossing in April 2019, and the Goethals Bridge in September 2019.

    Two massive gantries housing the technology for the new toll system, each 130 feet long and weighing about 41,000 pounds, were installed over the summer about 22 feet above the roadway just ahead of the eastbound Holland Tunnel entrance (click here to watch the gantry installation). For pedestrians in Jersey City, roadway improvements and upgraded intersections will improve street-level safety.

Другие новости по темам: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 26

15:20 Search and rescue service of Karelia obtains new boat
14:57 Ivan Krunzenshtern icebreaker deployed for operation in Big Port Saint Petersburg
14:12 Nevsky Shipyard contracted to build the 17050 design RV duo for VNIRO
13:38 Industry publishes new and improved cyber security guidelines
13:11 Gazprom Neft’s Board reviews the interim results of the company’s 2020 investment programme
12:52 Yamal LNG obtains certification for new ISO 45001:2018
12:33 PANYNJ introduces new stat-of-the-art cashless tolling system at Holland Tunnel
12:10 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov returns to its permanent base after completing missions in the White Sea
11:52 Carnival Cruise Line’s new Mardi Gras docks in Rotterdam for first LNG refueling
11:34 Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency deploys icebreaker Kontio towards the Bay of Bothnia
11:11 Yantar shipyard launches research ship Yevgeny Gorigledzhan built for RF Defence Ministry
10:52 Kazakhstan joins WLP as hub for Central Asia
10:27 TSHD Brisbane completes maintenance dredging at the Port of Mackay on schedule
10:06 Workshop on NSR shipping to be held for foreign companies in summer 2021
09:44 RS holds Scientific and Technical Council (STC) Presidium meeting
09:21 Rosmorport takes delivery of self-propelled hopper barge Smelaya

2020 December 25

18:15 ROSTR shipyard lays down sea-going trawler for Murmanfishproducts LLC
17:52 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau lays down second passenger hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design
17:26 MODEC obtains Approval by ABS for new offshore repair method for hull structures of floating production facilities
17:10 Rosmorport's icebreaker Magadan left Vladivostok for Magadan to provide icebreaker support
16:53 Glavgosexpertiza of Russia switches to fully electronic flow of documents
16:25 Aegean Shipping to expand its fleet with four new vessels
16:05 Kvarken Link sells the ferry M/S Wasa Express to UME Shipping
15:58 ABS grants AiP to Wison’s FLNG design
15:44 New corvette of Project 20380 joins RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
15:10 New infrastructure facilities of Passenger Port of St. Petersburg inspected by ad hoc authorities
13:45 First draft of updated Baltic Sea Action Plan unveiled to HELCOM decision-makers at HOD 59-2020
13:11 COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry (Dalian) successfully name and deliveried of the 10th 62K DWT multi-purpose pulp ship
12:48 Mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700, Yakov Balyayev, completed its state trials
12:26 Cruise ship Mardi Gras delivered to Carnival Cruise Line from Meyer Turku shipyard
12:03 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Semirio with SwissMarine
11:22 VTB Leasing and FESCO sign second sale-leaseback agreement for container carrier
11:03 ECSA applauds Brexit deal
10:24 Port of Oakland Board extends project labor agreement 5 years
10:13 BPA welcomes Brexit trade deal but warns there will still be major changes for our trade with Europe
09:50 Ferry Baltiysk transferred Oboronlogistics
09:36 Baltic Workboats delivers two new vessels to Estonian Navy
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of December 24
08:42 Golar LNG completes the sale of FSRU LNG Croatia

2020 December 24

18:57 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe & the Mediterranean
18:37 Port of Amsterdam appoints new CFO
18:01 Port of Gdynia Authority announces another milestone in Outer Port project
17:40 Norweskie Quay at the Port of Gdynia to be reconstructed
17:18 US Navy modernizes tug fleet with new YT 808 tugs powered by Cat® Marine engines
17:17 Cost of services provided by FSUE “Rosmorport” in the seaports of the Russian Federation changed
16:52 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:28 FESCO launches regular container train from St. Petersburg to Khabarovsk
16:05 Houston Ship Channel expansion authorized by Congress
15:51 FESCO expands coverage of its shipping line to China
15:30 Nonius Engineering supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:16 Digital booking management service launched at APM Terminals’ St. Petersburg terminals
14:36 United Shipbuilding Corporation delivered 21 civil ships in 2020
14:14 Port Houston to be the first port of call in the United States on a new direct Trans-Pacific Asia service
14:03 Admiral Grigorovich frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet passes Black Sea towards Mediterranean Sea
13:13 THE Alliance adds new weekly direct-Asia container service from Port NOLA
12:59 Remontowa installed BWTS on Nansen Spirit tanker
12:34 Global Ports introduces booking management service at St. Petersburg terminals
12:12 ONE announces Letter of Intent for long-term charter of world's largest ultra large container ships
11:50 Global Ports commissions its second mobile harbour crane at Petrolesport
11:27 Coast Guard Northeast ice breaking season underway