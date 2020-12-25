2020 December 25 17:10

Rosmorport's icebreaker Magadan left Vladivostok for Magadan to provide icebreaker support

The Magadan icebreaker of FSUE "Rosmorport" left the homeward of Vladivostok for the seaport of Magadan, where in the near future the first in the winter season of 2020-2021 icebreaker assistances will begin. The arrival of the vessel is scheduled for December 28, 2020.

The FSUE "Rosmorport" Magadan branch provides icebreaking assistance services for vessels in a convoy making vessel calls to the seaport of Magadan.

Icebreaking assistance is carried out using the Magadan icebreaker of the Far Eastern branch of FSUE "Rosmorport".

The icebreaking fleet of FSUE "Rosmorport" already provides pilotage services in the seaports of Arkhangelsk, Astrakhan, Olya, Rostov-on-Don, Azov, Taganrog, Vyborg, Vysotsk, the Big Port of Staint Petersburg, on the approaches to Eysk as well as in the water area of the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal and Saimaa Canal.

In 2020, FSUE "Rosmorport" began to carry out piloting vessels through ice from December 7. The icebreaking group of FSUE "Rosmorport" is the largest icebreaking group in the world. The enterprise fleet includes 36 icebreakers and icebreaker tugs of various capacities which provide pilotage services in 15 freezing Russian seaports.