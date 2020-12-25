2020 December 25 16:05

Kvarken Link sells the ferry M/S Wasa Express to UME Shipping

On 16th December 2020, the Vaasa based Finnish/Swedish shipowner Kvarken Link entered into an agreement with UME Shipping LLC, United Arab Emirates, to sell the M/S Wasa Express on private terms, the company said in its release. Kvarken Link is presently building the M/S Aurora Botnia replacing the Wasa Express in May 2021. M/S Wasa Express will be delivered to UME shipping in direct continuation after the new ferry Aurora Botnia has entered into service on the route between Vaasa in Finland and Umeå in Sweden. Wasa Express will enter UME Shipping’s services in the Red Sea.

M/S WASA EXPRESS

IMO 8000226

Built 1981 by OY Wärtsilä AB, Helsinki, Finland.

PRINCIPAL DIMENSION

Length Overall 140,8 m

Breadth overall 24,50 m

Deadweight 2,501 tons

Gross tonnage 17,053

Net tonnage 5195

Passenger and crew capacity

No. of persons onboard Crew 65 PAX 915

Owned by Kvarken Link Oy, Wasaline is the northernmost shipping company that transports passengers and cargo daily between Vaasa, Finland and Umeå, Sweden. Wasaline’s new vessel, under construction at Rauma Marine Constructions, Finland, will be delivered in April 2021.

United Marine Egypt s.a.e (UME) is a highly pro-active and dynamic company involved in business development for ship management – chartering – brokerage and earns a reputation of professionalism, competence and excellence of services.