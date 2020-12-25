2020 December 25 15:58

ABS grants AiP to Wison’s FLNG design

ABS has granted Approval in Principal to Wison Offshore and Marine (WOM) for its standardised 1.3MTPA and 3.0MTPA floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) designs, ABS said in its release.

WOM believes the standardised nature of the design enables economies of scale in terms of procurement and streamlines construction and commissioning processes.



