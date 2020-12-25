2020 December 25 15:10

New infrastructure facilities of Passenger Port of St. Petersburg inspected by ad hoc authorities

In December 2020, on the territory of the marine terminal of the Passenger Port of St. Petersburg, the construction of a new infrastructure for the needs of the customs and border services, designed to receive and service cargo-passenger ferries, is being completed.

These works were carried out by the Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg “Marine Façade” PLC within the framework of the project “Reconstruction of the marine permanent multilateral Russian Federation State border checkpoint at the seaport Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg (Multipass Port)”. The project is funded by a grant from the South-East Finland – Russia Cross Border Cooperation Programme 2014 – 2020.

On December 17, 2020, the constructed facilities were inspected by representatives of the audit company and the branch office in St. Petersburg of the Managing Authority of CBC Programme for the purpose of monitoring.



The tour participants highly appreciated the readiness of the new infrastructure to receive ferry ships and expressed their hope for a successful start for the tourist season in 2021.