2020 December 25 12:26

Cruise ship Mardi Gras delivered to Carnival Cruise Line from Meyer Turku shipyard

Meyer Turku says it has delivered a 180 000 gross tonnage, LNG powered cruise ship to the world’s largest cruise ship operator Carnival Cruise Line. The delivery is a very important step for the yard especially under the actual circumstances of the COVID19 crises.

“We are delivering a beautiful and highly advanced ship with world-class technology such as LNG propulsion, to name just one. With these sophisticated systems, she will be one of the most environmentally friendly ships to sail the North-American waters. I am very proud of our team of shipbuilders and would like to thank everyone involved of their dedication during the building process”, CEO of Meyer Turku, Tim Meyer, states.

Mardi Gras has classical ship lines and predominately blue hull. The ship’s centerpiece is a three-stories-high atrium in the middle of the ship, opening up to a floor-to-ceiling window and movable LED screens. From the atrium, passengers are able to enjoy a close connection to the sea and marvel the views.

Another marvel of the ship is of course Bolt, the first ever roller coaster build on a ship. Bolt lets you to do the driving, you will be able to control the speed of the ride with a top speed of 64km/h. Designing and building a rollercoaster is never easy – imagine doing so on a cruise ship.

Mardi Gras venues, dining and entertainment has been dispersed throughout six distinctive zones and guests will have the choice of more than 2600 staterooms and 180 suites across eleven categories.

“We value our partnership with Meyer Turku, which has worked closely with us to deliver a beautiful ship that our guests will love. Mardi Gras’ technology, venues and accommodations will make this a game-changing vessel in North America. With this delivery, we can now focus our collective efforts on the building of her sister ship, Carnival Celebration, which will arrive from Turku in 2022 in time for our 50th birthday,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Mardi Gras is planned to enter service from Port Canaveral, Florida in April 2021.