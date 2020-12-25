  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 25 13:11

    COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry (Dalian) successfully name and deliveried of the 10th 62K DWT multi-purpose pulp ship

    The COSCO SHIPPING Development second 62K DWT multi-purpose pulp ship, named N1007, was delivered by COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry (Dalian) Co.,Ltd. on Dec. 21th. This ship is the tenth series multi-purpose pulp ship delivered by CHI (Dalian), which will be operated by COSCO SHIPPING Specialized after delivery, the company said in its release.

    ‘Cosco Shipping Honor’ is 201.8 meters long, 32.26 meters wide and 19.3 meters deep. It is hoisted under the Hong Kong flag and entered the China Classification Society. The ship is equipped with 6 cargo holds, 2-5 holds are one hatchcover plate for each hold, suitable for pulp, cargo holds are equipped with dehumidification system, to ensure the quality requirements in the process of transportation. The deck is equipped with 4 75T cranes, with double lifting up to 150T, which can meet the loading requirements of overlong and overweight large equipment, suitable for high-speed trains, wind power equipment, large mechanical equipment, and overlong and overweight steel pipe pile structure.

    ‘Cosco shipping Honor’ is COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry (Dalian) Co.,Ltd. first intelligent ship certificates of multipurpose pulp ship, the intelligent system by intelligent integration platform, intelligent navigation, intelligent engine room and the efficiency of four parts, the intelligent navigation system by intelligent integration platform, detection alarm system, such as concentrated connected to the LAN system unified network environment, to build the data center of ship, to achieve the interconnection of the ship information, as well as the ship side with the shore data exchange.

2020 December 25

18:15 ROSTR shipyard lays down sea-going trawler for Murmanfishproducts LLC
17:52 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau lays down second passenger hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design
17:26 MODEC obtains Approval by ABS for new offshore repair method for hull structures of floating production facilities
17:10 Rosmorport's icebreaker Magadan left Vladivostok for Magadan to provide icebreaker support
16:53 Glavgosexpertiza of Russia switches to fully electronic flow of documents
16:25 Aegean Shipping to expand its fleet with four new vessels
16:05 Kvarken Link sells the ferry M/S Wasa Express to UME Shipping
15:58 ABS grants AiP to Wison’s FLNG design
15:44 New corvette of Project 20380 joins RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
15:10 New infrastructure facilities of Passenger Port of St. Petersburg inspected by ad hoc authorities
13:45 First draft of updated Baltic Sea Action Plan unveiled to HELCOM decision-makers at HOD 59-2020
12:48 Mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700, Yakov Balyayev, completed its state trials
12:26 Cruise ship Mardi Gras delivered to Carnival Cruise Line from Meyer Turku shipyard
12:03 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Semirio with SwissMarine
11:22 VTB Leasing and FESCO sign second sale-leaseback agreement for container carrier
11:03 ECSA applauds Brexit deal
10:24 Port of Oakland Board extends project labor agreement 5 years
10:13 BPA welcomes Brexit trade deal but warns there will still be major changes for our trade with Europe
09:50 Ferry Baltiysk transferred Oboronlogistics
09:36 Baltic Workboats delivers two new vessels to Estonian Navy
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of December 24
08:42 Golar LNG completes the sale of FSRU LNG Croatia

2020 December 24

18:57 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe & the Mediterranean
18:37 Port of Amsterdam appoints new CFO
18:01 Port of Gdynia Authority announces another milestone in Outer Port project
17:40 Norweskie Quay at the Port of Gdynia to be reconstructed
17:18 US Navy modernizes tug fleet with new YT 808 tugs powered by Cat® Marine engines
17:17 Cost of services provided by FSUE “Rosmorport” in the seaports of the Russian Federation changed
16:52 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:28 FESCO launches regular container train from St. Petersburg to Khabarovsk
16:05 Houston Ship Channel expansion authorized by Congress
15:51 FESCO expands coverage of its shipping line to China
15:30 Nonius Engineering supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:16 Digital booking management service launched at APM Terminals’ St. Petersburg terminals
14:36 United Shipbuilding Corporation delivered 21 civil ships in 2020
14:14 Port Houston to be the first port of call in the United States on a new direct Trans-Pacific Asia service
14:03 Admiral Grigorovich frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet passes Black Sea towards Mediterranean Sea
13:13 THE Alliance adds new weekly direct-Asia container service from Port NOLA
12:59 Remontowa installed BWTS on Nansen Spirit tanker
12:34 Global Ports introduces booking management service at St. Petersburg terminals
12:12 ONE announces Letter of Intent for long-term charter of world's largest ultra large container ships
11:50 Global Ports commissions its second mobile harbour crane at Petrolesport
11:27 Coast Guard Northeast ice breaking season underway
11:05 KN increased handling of biofuels 8 times YoY
10:46 Crude oil futures rise on demand optimism
10:29 Damen ships multiple vessels to Canada in single shipment
10:29 MPA reminds port users to stay safe at sea for the year-end holiday season
10:08 More than half of the Port of Riga companies to end the year with an increase in cargo turnover
09:44 Gazprom Neft LNG-bunkering vessel set afloat
09:32 Landing ship "Pyotr Morgunov" enters service with Russian Navy fleet
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 23

2020 December 23

18:37 Danser Group grows towards 200,000 TEU via inland navigation in North Sea Port
18:07 Eagle Bulk Shipping becomes a signatory to the Sea Cargo Charter
17:30 Corona made Gothenburg an unexpected cruise leader
17:02 BC Ferries' fourth LNG-fuelled Salish Class vessel launches at Remontowa Shipbuilding
16:58 Pakistan container terminal welcomes new PS2 service
16:31 Zvezdochka Repair Yard starts assembly of jacket of LSP “A” offshore ice resistant platform
15:14 Epic Gas and Lauritzen Kosan to combine fleet and businesses
15:12 Petersburg Port Terminal certified for storage organic agri products