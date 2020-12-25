  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 25 09:50

    Ferry Baltiysk transferred Oboronlogistics

    Oboronlogistics LLC and Rosmorport Federal State Unitary Enterprise on the basis of the order of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 3026-r dated November 18, 2020 concluded a bareboat charter agreement, according to which the Baltiysk ferry was leased to Oboronlogistics LLC on December 10, 2020.

    From now on, all issues related to the transportation of goods by the railway ferry line Ust-Luga – Baltiysk are under the responsibility of specialists of Oboronlogistics LLC.
    The Ust-luga – Baltiysk line is an important link connecting the Kaliningrad region with the territory of the Russian Federation and providing an alternative opportunity to deliver goods without passing through the neighboring Baltic states.

    The Ambal and Baltiysk ferries operating on the line are vessels of unlimited navigation area and are adapted for transportation of railway rolling stock and wheeled equipment. The average weight of a cargo shipment per ferry is 8,000 tons. the ferry journey time is about 40 hours. every month, the ferry makes 5-6 round trips.

    Earlier, by order of the Government of the Russian Federation, Oboronlogistics was designated as the sole contractor for the delivery of goods by sea to the territory of the Kaliningrad Region for 2020-2021 in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry and Rosgvardiya.

    Among the regular shippers of Oboronlogistics are also the Military Construction Complex of the Russian Defense Ministry, JSC "Russian Post", JSC "Russian Railways", PJSC "LUKOIL", Holding" Eurocement Group", LLC" Baltservice", LLC" Baltika", agro-industrial holding" Miratorg " and other large enterprises.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 25

18:15 ROSTR shipyard lays down sea-going trawler for Murmanfishproducts LLC
17:52 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau lays down second passenger hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design
17:26 MODEC obtains Approval by ABS for new offshore repair method for hull structures of floating production facilities
17:10 Rosmorport's icebreaker Magadan left Vladivostok for Magadan to provide icebreaker support
16:53 Glavgosexpertiza of Russia switches to fully electronic flow of documents
16:25 Aegean Shipping to expand its fleet with four new vessels
16:05 Kvarken Link sells the ferry M/S Wasa Express to UME Shipping
15:58 ABS grants AiP to Wison’s FLNG design
15:44 New corvette of Project 20380 joins RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
15:10 New infrastructure facilities of Passenger Port of St. Petersburg inspected by ad hoc authorities
13:45 First draft of updated Baltic Sea Action Plan unveiled to HELCOM decision-makers at HOD 59-2020
13:11 COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry (Dalian) successfully name and deliveried of the 10th 62K DWT multi-purpose pulp ship
12:48 Mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700, Yakov Balyayev, completed its state trials
12:26 Cruise ship Mardi Gras delivered to Carnival Cruise Line from Meyer Turku shipyard
12:03 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Semirio with SwissMarine
11:22 VTB Leasing and FESCO sign second sale-leaseback agreement for container carrier
11:03 ECSA applauds Brexit deal
10:24 Port of Oakland Board extends project labor agreement 5 years
10:13 BPA welcomes Brexit trade deal but warns there will still be major changes for our trade with Europe
09:50 Ferry Baltiysk transferred Oboronlogistics
09:36 Baltic Workboats delivers two new vessels to Estonian Navy
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of December 24
08:42 Golar LNG completes the sale of FSRU LNG Croatia

2020 December 24

18:57 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe & the Mediterranean
18:37 Port of Amsterdam appoints new CFO
18:01 Port of Gdynia Authority announces another milestone in Outer Port project
17:40 Norweskie Quay at the Port of Gdynia to be reconstructed
17:18 US Navy modernizes tug fleet with new YT 808 tugs powered by Cat® Marine engines
17:17 Cost of services provided by FSUE “Rosmorport” in the seaports of the Russian Federation changed
16:52 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:28 FESCO launches regular container train from St. Petersburg to Khabarovsk
16:05 Houston Ship Channel expansion authorized by Congress
15:51 FESCO expands coverage of its shipping line to China
15:30 Nonius Engineering supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:16 Digital booking management service launched at APM Terminals’ St. Petersburg terminals
14:36 United Shipbuilding Corporation delivered 21 civil ships in 2020
14:14 Port Houston to be the first port of call in the United States on a new direct Trans-Pacific Asia service
14:03 Admiral Grigorovich frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet passes Black Sea towards Mediterranean Sea
13:13 THE Alliance adds new weekly direct-Asia container service from Port NOLA
12:59 Remontowa installed BWTS on Nansen Spirit tanker
12:34 Global Ports introduces booking management service at St. Petersburg terminals
12:12 ONE announces Letter of Intent for long-term charter of world's largest ultra large container ships
11:50 Global Ports commissions its second mobile harbour crane at Petrolesport
11:27 Coast Guard Northeast ice breaking season underway
11:05 KN increased handling of biofuels 8 times YoY
10:46 Crude oil futures rise on demand optimism
10:29 Damen ships multiple vessels to Canada in single shipment
10:29 MPA reminds port users to stay safe at sea for the year-end holiday season
10:08 More than half of the Port of Riga companies to end the year with an increase in cargo turnover
09:44 Gazprom Neft LNG-bunkering vessel set afloat
09:32 Landing ship "Pyotr Morgunov" enters service with Russian Navy fleet
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 23

2020 December 23

18:37 Danser Group grows towards 200,000 TEU via inland navigation in North Sea Port
18:07 Eagle Bulk Shipping becomes a signatory to the Sea Cargo Charter
17:30 Corona made Gothenburg an unexpected cruise leader
17:02 BC Ferries' fourth LNG-fuelled Salish Class vessel launches at Remontowa Shipbuilding
16:58 Pakistan container terminal welcomes new PS2 service
16:31 Zvezdochka Repair Yard starts assembly of jacket of LSP “A” offshore ice resistant platform
15:14 Epic Gas and Lauritzen Kosan to combine fleet and businesses
15:12 Petersburg Port Terminal certified for storage organic agri products