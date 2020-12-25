2020 December 25 09:50

Ferry Baltiysk transferred Oboronlogistics

Oboronlogistics LLC and Rosmorport Federal State Unitary Enterprise on the basis of the order of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 3026-r dated November 18, 2020 concluded a bareboat charter agreement, according to which the Baltiysk ferry was leased to Oboronlogistics LLC on December 10, 2020.



From now on, all issues related to the transportation of goods by the railway ferry line Ust-Luga – Baltiysk are under the responsibility of specialists of Oboronlogistics LLC.

The Ust-luga – Baltiysk line is an important link connecting the Kaliningrad region with the territory of the Russian Federation and providing an alternative opportunity to deliver goods without passing through the neighboring Baltic states.



The Ambal and Baltiysk ferries operating on the line are vessels of unlimited navigation area and are adapted for transportation of railway rolling stock and wheeled equipment. The average weight of a cargo shipment per ferry is 8,000 tons. the ferry journey time is about 40 hours. every month, the ferry makes 5-6 round trips.



Earlier, by order of the Government of the Russian Federation, Oboronlogistics was designated as the sole contractor for the delivery of goods by sea to the territory of the Kaliningrad Region for 2020-2021 in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry and Rosgvardiya.



Among the regular shippers of Oboronlogistics are also the Military Construction Complex of the Russian Defense Ministry, JSC "Russian Post", JSC "Russian Railways", PJSC "LUKOIL", Holding" Eurocement Group", LLC" Baltservice", LLC" Baltika", agro-industrial holding" Miratorg " and other large enterprises.