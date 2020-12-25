2020 December 25 09:36

Baltic Workboats delivers two new vessels to Estonian Navy

Brand new military defense boats were baptized and handed over to the Estonian Navy, Baltic Workboats says in a press release. It was an historic moment because in the newly independent Estonia, the Navy has never received brand new vessels before. The boats were christened Risto and Roland.

The main task of these patrol boats is to ensure the military protection of NATO and Partner countries’ warships visiting Estonia at sea and in ports. The vessels can also be used for intelligence missions, to identify foreign ships.

The patrol boats are 18 meters long. They will be fitted with partial ballistic protection, two 12.7 mm heavy machine guns and a remotely controlled weapon station 12,7 mm FN Sea deFNder. The speed of the boats is over 30 knots.

