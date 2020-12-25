2020 December 25 08:42

Golar LNG completes the sale of FSRU LNG Croatia

Golar LNG Limited has announced that the FSRU LNG Croatia (formerly known as the Golar Viking) has been accepted by its customer LNG Hrvatska d.o.o. (“LNG Hrvatska”), and that the sale of the FSRU has been completed, the company said in its release. The sale will release approximately $47 million of free cash to Golar between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 after repayment of the vessel debt facility and settlement of remaining conversion and commissioning costs. Golar will now operate and maintain the LNG Croatia for a minimum period of 10 years under contract to LNG Hrvatska.