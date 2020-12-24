  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 24 18:57

    CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe & the Mediterranean

    CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from January 8th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

    These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
     Origin Range: From India & Sri Lanka (direct on CMA CGM services)
     Destination Range: To North Europe & the Mediterranean (direct on CMA CGM services)
     Date of application: From January 8th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) and until further notice

