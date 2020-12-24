2020 December 24 18:37

Port of Amsterdam appoints new CFO

Alexander Kousbroek has been appointed Port of Amsterdam’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 1 January 2021. He will be succeeding Michiel de Brauw, who is resigning from his position on 31 December 2020.



Kousbroek (40) has been working at Port of Amsterdam since 2015, including as Head of Finance and Control since 2016, a role in which he acquired extensive knowledge of and experience in the Port, including with its financial operations. Kousbroek has been the Port’s acting CFO since 1 February 2020, having replaced Michiel de Brauw in the past year, who has been unable to perform his duties as CFO due to health reasons. De Brauw will remain employed at the Port, where he is set to undertake various projects.

In his role as CFO, Alexander Kousbroek is in charge of managing several departments at the Port, including Finance & Control, Risk Management, Business Control, Information Technology, Purchasing, and Legal Affairs.

Prior to joining Port of Amsterdam, Kousbroek worked for many years as an accountant at Deloitte.