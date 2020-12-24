2020 December 24 17:17

Cost of services provided by FSUE “Rosmorport” in the seaports of the Russian Federation changed

From January 1, 2021, within the powers granted to FSUE “Rosmorport” by the order of the FAS of the Russian Federation No. 1588/19 of December 3, 2020, the rates of transport security of the seaport water area in the seaports of Russia are set at 3% higher than the current rates.

The value of the rates is set below the limit maximum level established by the FAS of Russia and does not exceed the inflation rate of 3.7% planned by the Government of the Russian Federation for 2021.

Also, from January 1, 2021, within the framework of the Russian Government Decree No. 1923 of December 27, 2019, as well as orders of the FAS of Russia No. 781/17 of June 13, 2017, No. 1670/18 of November 30, 2018, the costs of ungovernable activities rendered by FSUE “Rosmorport” in the seaports of Russia for services of providing pilotage of vessels and ecological safety in seaports change by 2.1% and 2.9%, respectively.

The change in the cost of the enterprise services in 2021 due to the lack of indexation of regulated activities will not exceed 1.5%

FSUE "Rosmorport" notes that the rates of port dues regulated by the FAS Russia have not been adjusted according to index since 2016, while the consumer price index for the same period increased by 14.3%. In the absence of indexation for a long period, as well as a decrease in volume indicators of vessels for 11 months of the current year by 10%, the FSUE “Rosmorport” income from governable port dues decreased by more than 1 billion rubles.