2020 December 24 16:52

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $5

According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 24 December 2020 are as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $279 pmt (up $5 versus the previous week; $9 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of MGO - $420 pmt (up $5 versus the previous period; $2 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of ULSFO - $405 pmt (up $10 versus the early week level; $3 less than in Rotterdam).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $360 pmt (down $5, versus the Tuesday level; $5 less than in Rotterdam).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.