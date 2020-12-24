2020 December 24 16:28

FESCO launches regular container train from St. Petersburg to Khabarovsk

FESCO Transportation Group (“FESCO”, the “Group”) says it has launched a regular container train from St. Petersburg to Khabarovsk – FESCO St. Petersburg Amur Shuttle.

Trains will depart once a week from the St. Petersburg–Finlyandsky station. Transit time is 11 days, the destination is the Krasnaya Rechka station, where FESCO’s terminal Stroyopttorg is located. Cargo transported by the new service will mostly include consumer goods, construction materials and equipment.



The first train departed to ST. Petersburg on 19 December. The next departure is scheduled for the end of December.



The new service will be focused on the transportation of imported goods arriving at the ports of St. Petersburg by sea as well as on inland transportation from the North-Western regions of Russia to the Far East.