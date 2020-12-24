2020 December 24 15:51

FESCO expands coverage of its shipping line to China

FESCO Transportation Group (“FESCO”) says it has added a new port of call in Wenzhou (Zhejiang province, China) on the route of its container shipping line FESCO China Express-2 «Eastern Arrow».

The line is functioning on the route Vladivostok – Shanghai – Ningbo – Wenzhou – Vladivostok starting from November 2020. Transit time from Wenzhou to Vladivostok will be 2,5 days. On 26 November 2020 FESCO vessel will enter the port of call for the first time.

The port of Wenzhou is located in the southeastern part of Zhejiang province, where there are also a lot of factories. It is viewed as an alternative to one of the busiest ports in China – Ningbo. The updated line will be the only direct maritime service from Wenzhou to Russia available to customers.

Regular lines are the sea leg of FESCO’s intermodal chain. FESCO provides cargo transportation from/to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region through the Far East to the regions of Russia and Europe using its own assets.