  • 2020 December 24 15:16

    Digital booking management service launched at APM Terminals’ St. Petersburg terminals

    A terminal booking service for the delivery of full export containers to First Container Terminal and Petrolesport terminal, located in St. Petersburg, was launched this week via their Client Portal. The service allows forwarding agents to create orders for the delivery of full containers to terminals without waiting for the opening of a booking by the shipping line, APM Terminals said in its release.

    As part of the terminal booking, an indication of the type and temperature conditions of containers, hazard class and presence of oversized cargo are available on the Client Portal. Created terminal bookings become active for transfer to a vessel booking when a shipping line provides a booking number.

    Alexey Ermolin, CIO of Global Ports, noted: “We strive to meet the needs of our clients, constantly improving the quality of our services and expanding our electronic offering on the Client Portal. The new booking management tool will increase the efficiency of our terminals, shorten the time it takes to process the delivery of export containers by forwarding agents and simplify the interaction between all participants of the process”.

    Global Ports is a joint venture that combines the global expertise of APM Terminals (30.75%) with the local knowledge of Delo (30.75%), one of the largest private transportation and logistics holding companies in Russia.

    The booking management service will be rolled out shortly to the Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company, the largest container terminal in the Far East Region of the Russian Federation.

    As part of the companies digital innovation plans, a new digital export management system was rolled out across Global Ports terminals in Russia. This allows forwarding companies to upload orders and customs will issue documentation digitally, and the terminal to commence the loading of a container onto a vessel immediately without additional approval.

2020 December 24

2020 December 23

2020 December 22

