2020 December 24 14:36

United Shipbuilding Corporation delivered 21 civil ships in 2020

The share of civil shipbuilding in the total revenue of USC reached 21%



Shipyards of United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC (USC) delivered 21 civil ships to its customers in 2020, IAA PortNews correspondent cites USC General Director Aleksey Rakhmanov as saying in the Wednesday evening programme of OTR.



“This year we will deliver 21 civil ships and, coincidentally, the share of civil shipbuilding in our total revenues will make 21% versus last year’s 17%. This 4-pct growth is yet another step towards the parity of civil shipbuilding with the construction of warships. Our goal is to raise the share of civil shipbuilding to 50% of our revenues”, said Aleksey Rakhmanov.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

