2020 December 24 12:34

Global Ports introduces booking management service at St. Petersburg terminals

Global Ports Investments PLC (“Global Ports” and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) says it has launched a terminal booking service for the delivery of full export containers to First Container Terminal (“FCT”) and Petrolesport terminal (“PLP”), both located in St. Petersburg. The service has been available since December 2020 on the Group's Unified Client Portal. It allows forwarding agents to create orders for the delivery of containers to terminals without waiting for the opening of a booking by the shipping line.



As part of the terminal booking, an indication of the type and temperature conditions of containers, hazard class and presence of oversized cargo are available on the Global Ports Client Portal. Created terminal bookings become active for transfer to a vessel booking when a shipping line provides a booking number.



Alexey Ermolin, CIO of Global Ports, noted: “We strive to meet the needs of our clients, constantly improving the quality of our services and expanding our electronic offering on the Client Portal. The new booking management tool will increase the efficiency of our terminals, shorten the time it takes to process the delivery of export containers by forwarding agents and simplify the interaction between all participants of the process”.



The Group’s future digital innovation plans include the extension of this booking management service to the terminal of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company.