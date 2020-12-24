2020 December 24 11:50

Global Ports commissions its second mobile harbour crane at Petrolesport

Global Ports Investments PLC ("Global Ports" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") has put into operation the second Liebherr LHM 550 mobile harbour crane at Petrolesport terminal (“PLP”, a Global Ports Group company) in the Greater Port of Saint Petersburg. This piece of equipment was purchased as part of the Group’s development and upgrade programme and will further expand the operating capabilities and cargo handling efficiency of the terminal.



The crane, with a capacity of 144 tonnes, was manufactured for the Group at Liebherr’s facility in Rostock, Germany and was delivered pre-assembled to PLP by sea in November 2020. Acceptance of the crane by terminal specialists took place through November and December, together with receiving a registration number from the Russian Technical Supervisory Authority (Rostechnadzor) and implementation of all necessary measures to put the equipment into operation.



The crane is capable of operating in hook, crossbeam, spreader and tipping modes and has high mobility and manoeuvring ability. Its glass tower cab offers the operator full visibility of the operating area and its ergonomic layout of monitors and devices allows the safe and comfortable control of the crane moves.



The first Liebherr LHM 550 crane was put into operation at PLP in May 2020.



Marc Niederer, Chief Operating Officer of Global Ports, noted: “The commissioning of the second mobile crane at Petrolesport terminal will increase the speed and efficiency of heavy, oversize and project cargo transhipment. Two cranes operating in a synchronous mode are capable of handling up to 270 tonnes. The new equipment will also allow the optimisation of operating costs, while maintaining a high quality of service for our customers”.