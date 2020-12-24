2020 December 24 10:46

Crude oil futures rise on demand optimism

Oil prices rose by 0.79-0.84%

As of December 24, Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.84% higher to settle at $51.67 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for February delivery rose by 1.07% до $51.76.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.79% to close at $48.5 a barrel.



Oil prices rise as demand concerns decrease amid US reserves data.