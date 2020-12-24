  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 24 10:46

    Crude oil futures rise on demand optimism

    Oil prices rose by 0.79-0.84%

    As of December 24, Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.84% higher to settle at $51.67 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for February delivery rose by 1.07% до $51.76.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.79% to close at $48.5 a barrel.

    Oil prices rise as demand concerns decrease amid US reserves data.

2020 December 24

16:05 Houston Ship Channel expansion authorized by Congress
15:51 FESCO expands coverage of its shipping line to China
15:30 Nonius Engineering supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:16 Digital booking management service launched at APM Terminals’ St. Petersburg terminals
14:36 United Shipbuilding Corporation delivered 21 civil ships in 2020
14:14 Port Houston to be the first port of call in the United States on a new direct Trans-Pacific Asia service
14:03 Admiral Grigorovich frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet passes Black Sea towards Mediterranean Sea
13:13 THE Alliance adds new weekly direct-Asia container service from Port NOLA
12:59 Remontowa installed BWTS on Nansen Spirit tanker
12:34 Global Ports introduces booking management service at St. Petersburg terminals
12:12 ONE announces Letter of Intent for long-term charter of world's largest ultra large container ships
11:50 Global Ports commissions its second mobile harbour crane at Petrolesport
11:27 Coast Guard Northeast ice breaking season underway
11:05 KN increased handling of biofuels 8 times YoY
10:29 Damen ships multiple vessels to Canada in single shipment
10:29 MPA reminds port users to stay safe at sea for the year-end holiday season
10:08 More than half of the Port of Riga companies to end the year with an increase in cargo turnover
09:44 Gazprom Neft LNG-bunkering vessel set afloat
09:32 Landing ship "Pyotr Morgunov" enters service with Russian Navy fleet
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 23

2020 December 23

18:37 Danser Group grows towards 200,000 TEU via inland navigation in North Sea Port
18:07 Eagle Bulk Shipping becomes a signatory to the Sea Cargo Charter
17:30 Corona made Gothenburg an unexpected cruise leader
17:02 BC Ferries' fourth LNG-fuelled Salish Class vessel launches at Remontowa Shipbuilding
16:58 Pakistan container terminal welcomes new PS2 service
16:31 Zvezdochka Repair Yard starts assembly of jacket of LSP “A” offshore ice resistant platform
15:14 Epic Gas and Lauritzen Kosan to combine fleet and businesses
15:12 Petersburg Port Terminal certified for storage organic agri products
14:13 Costa Cruises takes delivery of the new Costa Firenze ship from Fincantieri
13:20 Port of Oakland invests in tallest cranes to handle massive ships
13:01 Ports of Rotterdam and IJmuiden deny access for passengers from England
12:10 Ningbo Containerized Freight index up in November 2020
12:01 THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2021
11:27 Shipyard Oka launches “Astrol-3”, third ship of RSD59 series for Astrol Shipping Company
11:04 First of Arc4 ferry duo "Admiral Nevelskoy" handed over to the customer
10:46 Chinese ports container throughput up 0.8% to 241.7 million TEU in January - November 2020
10:42 Coast Guard stops illegal small passenger vessel near Fort Lauderdale
10:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 23, 2020
09:53 Crude oil futures continue in bearish direction
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 22

2020 December 22

18:15 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 42nd Fast Response Cutter
17:57 RS grants AiP to Kronstadt Technologies for autonomous navigation technology
17:31 BW LPG reports incident involving BW Gemini
17:24 Seabourn unveils three new “Seabourn Journeys” in Greece, Portugal & Israel
17:15 Ports of Stockholm continues commitment to solar cell systems
16:47 MSC calls for urgent solution for seafarers on chartered bulk carrier Anastasia
16:05 Crowley adds more than 350 new refrigerated containers
15:43 USCG Cutter Reliance returns from a 36-day Caribbean Sea patrol
15:13 Icebreaking season at Port Dudinka kicks off as of Dec 23
15:13 KiwiRail chooses Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to build new Interislander ferries
14:20 Genco Shipping & Trading to acquire three modern Ultramax vessels in exchange for six older non-core Handysize vessels
13:20 Wärtsilä helps Wintershall Noordzee mitigate offshore hazards with next-gen marine traffic monitoring system
12:31 ECO signs first long-term contract to utilize battery system aboard U.S. flagged 312′ class PSV
12:24 Freight traffic on Northern Sea Route in 2020 hits the 32-millionth tonne mark, Atomflot says
12:11 GTT receives an order for the tank design of four new LNG carriers
11:50 ABS awards industry’s first AIP for infection mitigating design to Samsung Heavy Industries
11:46 SCF Group’s Igor Tonkovidov named as Chairman of Russian Chamber of Shipping Council
11:12 USCG, Navy, and local agencies save man from burning vessel
10:08 Port of Rotterdam participates in study for hydrogen import options from Australia to Germany