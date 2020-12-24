2020 December 24 09:32

Landing ship "Pyotr Morgunov" enters service with Russian Navy fleet

The Pyotr Morgunov, the Ivan Gren class modified version of landing ship (Project 11711) was commissioned into service with the Russian Navy on December 23, 2020 in Kaliningrad, the Russian Defense Ministry press office said.



The ceremony of placing the ship in active service was held today at Yantar Shipyard (Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar”, part of USC) and hosted by Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy.

Admiral Yevmenov handed over the St. Andrew's flag to the Pyotr Morgunov’s Commander, Capt II rank Vyacheslav Solovyov. The flag was then raised on the ship's flagpole.

As Admiral Yevmenov noted, the landing ship Pyotr Morgunov excels its predecessor, the Ivan Gren, in many technical characteristics and capabilities.

“Each following ship in the series (there are two more ships being built at Yantar Shipyard) will embody new innovative solutions,” the admiral added.

In early 2021 the landing craft Pyotr Morgunov will set sail on a journey to its permanent deployment base with the Northern Fleet.

The landing ship Pyotr Morgunov is the second vessel of Ivan Gren-class (Project 11711) that was built at Yantar Shipyard in accordance with the Russian Defense Ministry’s shipbuilding program,

The first ship of the class Ivan Gren, was commissioned into service with the Russian Navy in June 2018. Since April 2019, Yantar Shipyard has been building two landing ships of the modified design of Project 11711: Vladimir Andreyev and Vasily Trushin.



Kaliningrad, Russia based Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (Yantar Shipyard) was founded on July 8, 1945 on the basis of a Koenigsberg unit of German’s Schichau Werft. Yantar Shipyard specializes in building and repair of warships and civil boats. Throughout the years the Shipyard has built 160 warships and more than 500 merchant vessels. The Russian Government holds majority stake in the shipbuilding firm through Western Center of Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.