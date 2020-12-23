2020 December 23 18:37

Danser Group grows towards 200,000 TEU via inland navigation in North Sea Port

Danser Group experiences an enormous growth of its container volumes in the port area of North Sea Port. This year, Danser Group will have transported 200,000 TEU by inland vessels through the port, the company said in its release.

Danser Group offers its customers liner services between North Sea Port (Vlissingen, Terneuzen, Westdorpe and Ghent) and the seaports of Antwerp and Rotterdam. In addition, Danser more and more frequently uses the Ghent part of North Sea Port as a hub for the services to the Walloon provinces in Belgium and to the North of France.



At this moment, the group offers some 20 departures a week via inland navigation and it is expected that this number will further increase in the coming year.

Besides on volume growth, Danser Group also strongly focuses on digitalization and a further greening of its fleet.