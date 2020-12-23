2020 December 23 16:58

Pakistan container terminal welcomes new PS2 service

Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT) recently welcomed the inaugural call of the newly launched Pakistan – United Arab Emirates (PS2) Service, ICTSI said in its release.

Jointly operated by Wan Hai Lines with Global Feeder Shipping, the point-to-point service links the ports of Jebel Ali and Karachi and uses a single vessel with a nominal capacity of 1,800 TEUs. With this service, PICT looks to further strengthen trade patronage with the Gulf market by handling increased cargo through non-vessel operating common carriers and mainline operators.

“With the commencement of the PS2 Service, PICT looks forward to enhance its Gulf cluster of services, which will provide our customers with increasingly frequent vessel connections between Karachi and Jebel Ali," said Khurram Khan, PICT Chief Executive Officer.