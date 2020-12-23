2020 December 23 16:31

Zvezdochka Repair Yard starts assembly of jacket of LSP “A” offshore ice resistant platform

Work to assemble the jacket huge block for offshore ice-resistant fixed platform (LSP "A") is underway in a building hall of Zvyozdochka Ship Repair Complex (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation). The OIRFP is being built for the development of the Kamennomysskoye-More gas field, the Zvezdochka shipyard press office said.



The superblock is assembled from 273 sections weighing from 10 to 100 tonnes. The sections are manufactured at Sevmash. The total weight of the superblock will be about 7000 tonnes, length - 139 m, height - 17-21 m, width - 24 m.



Scope of work include fitting out the block with various equipment and systems, insulation and painting work on the entire structure.



To execute the contract the shipbuilding Centre has 240 workers working at the site in three shifts. On the next phase the number of workers will be increased to 400 people to complete the project.



The jacket completion is scheduled for October 2021.



Offshore platform LSP “A” was laid down under investment project of Gazprom in June 2020. The offshore ice-resistant fixed submersible platform anchored to the seabed by steel piles is intended for the delopment of the Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field. LSP “A” consists of principal structural parts: its jacket, deck and superstructure. The superstructure on top of the platform will include main and auxiliary drilling modules, operational and energy complexes and living quarters. LSP “A” is being constructed under a 'distributed shipyard' principle. Several shipbuilding companies of Russia’s European part will build the platform modules which will be later delivered to Kaliningrad for final assembly and outfitting.



The platform will be more than 135 meters long, 69 meters wide, 41 meters tall from the base to the helicopter pad, and its weight will exceed 40,000 tons in total.

The Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field was discovered on the shelf in the Gulf of Ob in 2000. Its natural gas reserves are estimated at 550 billion cubic meters.



Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) was established in 1954. Apart from the head organization in Severodvinsk, Zvezdochka has branches on the Barents, White, Azov, Black and Caspian Seas.



The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC JSC) is the largest conglomerate of Russian shipbuilding companies. The USC was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The Group comprises 60 companies and enterprises (major shipbuilding and ship repaire companies as well as leading naval architecture and marine engineering firms). Currently, the USC consolidates 80% of the domestic shipbuilding sector. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation but the USC also exports marine products to 20 countries worldwide.