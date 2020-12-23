2020 December 23 13:20

Port of Oakland invests in tallest cranes to handle massive ships

Towering new cranes are coming to the Port of Oakland to handle the massive ships calling the seaport. These new cranes will be the tallest ever at Oakland, and rank among the largest in the U.S., the company said in its release.

Stevedoring Services of America (SSA) is investing in the three giant cranes for its marine terminal at Oakland (Oakland International Container Terminal - OICT). The huge container cranes are coming on a ship that is designed to accommodate these enormous workhorses of the maritime industry.



SSA ordered the cranes from Shanghai-based ZPMC. They are expected to arrive at the end of this month.

According to SSA, its new cranes would have a lift height of 174 feet above the dock. They would be able to reach 225 feet across a ship’s deck. When the crane booms are in the raised position, they will soar more than 400 feet above the wharf. SSA operates 10 cranes at Oakland International Container Terminal. The Port said it would remove three older cranes from the terminal when the new ones arrive.



Port of Oakland’s three revenue divisions, maritime, aviation and commercial real estate, support more than 84,000 jobs in the region (pre-COVID-19 stats).

About the Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.