2020 December 23 12:01

THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2021

The members of THE Alliance have adjusted their current network to offer customers greater capacity on trade lanes for which there is greater demand. The setup of THE Alliance’s network has been evaluated and reconfigured to ensure even better frequency, more competitive transit times and comprehensive port coverage. The enhanced service setup will be in effect from April 2021.

In addition, subject to regulatory authority’s approval, they will be launching the East Coast Loop 6 (EC6), the first service within THE Alliance network to directly and seamlessly connect the US Gulf with important ports in Asia.

Another important change is the deployment of larger ships for the most frequented services. A key example is the merger of the EC1 and EC3 through the use of 13,500 TEU vessels.



The enhanced service network of THE Alliance will have the following rotations:

Asia and North Europe

FP1 remains as pendulum of Asia – Europe and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades

From TPWC – Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Le Havre – (Suez) – Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – To TPWC

FE2

Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – SPRC – SPRC – Singapore – (Suez) – Tangier – Southampton – Le Havre – Hamburg – Rotterdam – Tangier – (Suez) – Singapore – SPRC – Pusan

FE3

SPRC – Xiamen – Kaohsiung – SPRC – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Southampton – (Suez) – Jebel Ali – Singapore – SPRC – SPRC

FE4

Qingdao – Pusan – Ningbo – Shanghai – SPRC – (Suez) – Algeciras – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Rotterdam – Algeciras – (Suez) – Singapore – Qingdao

FP2 remains as Pendulum of Asia – Europe and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades

From TPWC – Hong Kong – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Singapore – Colombo – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – London Gateway – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Hong Kong – Yantian – To TPWC