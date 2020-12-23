2020 December 23 12:10

Ningbo Containerized Freight index up in November 2020

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) in December was quotes 2007.5 points, have an increase of 31.2% compare to last month. From Ningbo to the North America route, affected by the congestion of the destination port, the delay of the shipping schedule was serious, some service were forced to merge by carriers, and the overall capacity was reduced.

At the end of the year, the tightness of space intensified and the market freight rate was high. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York port in December was $4078 and $5045, have a increase of 3.5% and 6.8% month-on-month respectively.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange