2020 December 23 10:46

Chinese ports container throughput up 0.8% to 241.7 million TEU in January - November 2020

From January to November 2020, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 13248.9 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 4.7%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 241.7 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 0.8%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the eight major ports in China.

Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China