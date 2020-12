2020 December 23 09:53

Crude oil futures continue in bearish direction

As of December 23, Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 1.44% lower to settle at $ 49,36 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.4% to close at $ 46,36 a barrel.



Oil prices declined after the unexpected build-up of US inventories last week.