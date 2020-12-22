  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 22 17:57

    RS grants AiP to Kronstadt Technologies for autonomous navigation technology

    Russian engineering company Kronstadt Technologies has received the Approval in Principle from Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) for its technology of autonomous navigation of remotely-operated ships. The technology had been found to comply with RS class standards, the society said in a press release.

    The technology will be used onboard ships involved in testing of autonomous navigation systems.

    RS reviewed extensive documentation, including the concept of application of BES-KF automatic and remote navigation technology, description and block diagrams of the complex systems and their elements, equipment layout drawings, results of risk analysis of the technology and methods of testing systems.

    Currently, the autonomous navigation package is installed on three ships in the RS class participating in remotely-controlled operation of Russian flagged autonomous surface ships. Based on the trials results, a decision will be made on the fundamental possibility of using the systems along with conventional navigation and automation components on ships that are not participating in the tests.

    The experiment on Russian flagged autonomous vessels is being conducted from December 10, 2020 to December 31, 2025 in accordance with the Regulation approved by the Russian Government Decree December 5, 2020 (No. 2031).

Другие новости по темам: AiP, RS  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 22

18:15 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 42nd Fast Response Cutter
17:57 RS grants AiP to Kronstadt Technologies for autonomous navigation technology
17:31 BW LPG reports incident involving BW Gemini
17:24 Seabourn unveils three new “Seabourn Journeys” in Greece, Portugal & Israel
17:15 Ports of Stockholm continues commitment to solar cell systems
16:47 MSC calls for urgent solution for seafarers on chartered bulk carrier Anastasia
16:05 Crowley adds more than 350 new refrigerated containers
15:43 USCG Cutter Reliance returns from a 36-day Caribbean Sea patrol
15:13 Icebreaking season at Port Dudinka kicks off as of Dec 23
15:13 KiwiRail chooses Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to build new Interislander ferries
14:20 Genco Shipping & Trading to acquire three modern Ultramax vessels in exchange for six older non-core Handysize vessels
13:20 Wärtsilä helps Wintershall Noordzee mitigate offshore hazards with next-gen marine traffic monitoring system
12:31 ECO signs first long-term contract to utilize battery system aboard U.S. flagged 312′ class PSV
12:24 Freight traffic on Northern Sea Route in 2020 hits the 32-millionth tonne mark, Atomflot says
12:11 GTT receives an order for the tank design of four new LNG carriers
11:50 ABS awards industry’s first AIP for infection mitigating design to Samsung Heavy Industries
11:46 SCF Group’s Igor Tonkovidov named as Chairman of Russian Chamber of Shipping Council
11:12 USCG, Navy, and local agencies save man from burning vessel
10:08 Port of Rotterdam participates in study for hydrogen import options from Australia to Germany
10:05 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 22, 2020
09:35 Crude futures prices fall on fears of new UK Covid-19 strain
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 21
09:07 A.P. Moller - Maersk to shift vessel calls to new container terminal in Kalundborg operated by APM Terminals
08:37 Kalmar plans to transfer part of its crane engineering in China to Etteplan

2020 December 21

18:52 Port of Corpus Christi joins SEA-LNG
18:37 Cargotec’s extraordinary general meeting resolves to approve the merger of Cargotec and Konecranes
18:07 PD Ports launches bold future vision for the River Tees
17:56 Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended last week higher at nearly RUB 15,772 / pmt
17:54 DEME and OQ starts HYPORT® Duqm Green Hydrogen Project
17:39 All-weather terminal at ArcelorMittal in North Sea Port will keep 25,000 trucks off the road
17:15 ICTSI upgrades Cameroon terminal with new TOS
17:13 All three Finnlines’ hybrid ro-ro vessels are now in construction
17:11 COMPOSIT becomes a Sponsor of the Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
16:40 Nordic Engineering rolls out concept of first self-righting rescue boats ever in Russia
15:50 Expert names five main achievements of China in the development of inland waterways
14:32 Tenders for the Arctic rescue and salvage vessels contracts to be announced in H1, 2021
14:03 Gasum performs its first ship-to-ship LNG-LBG blend bunkering to a cargo vessel
13:20 Wilhelmsen’s Topeka hydrogen project awarded NOK 219 million
12:47 Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System to be retrofitted to an additional three BW LPG ships
12:05 Maersk enters partnership with Novo Nordisk on global cold chain logistics
11:47 USC announces acquisition of an 82.88-percent stake in Vympel Shipyard
11:08 British Ports Association releases statement on cross border travel situation
11:04 Ortelius joins Jan De Nul fleet
10:37 Wärtsilä and Grieg to build groundbreaking green ammonia tanker
10:12 Port of New Orleans set to acquire property for potential new container terminal
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 21
10:02 Nominations for Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021 now open
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 18

2020 December 20

15:18 General Dynamics NASSCO delivers second Kanoloa-class vessel for Matson
14:21 DOF Subsea awarded new contracts in Atlantic region
13:29 Port of Long Beach launches a new online dashboard called the WAVE
12:27 USCG assists sailing vessel taking on water off Charleston coast
12:06 Port of New Orleans set to acquire property for potential new container terminal
11:23 DP World signs MoU with Rwanda Development Board to accelerate international trade
10:57 PBPL releases 2030 sustainability targets
10:31 Rapid access to Port of Hamburg rail service schedules

2020 December 19

15:18 Siem Offshore announces early termination of charter contract for vessel Siem Pilot in Canada
14:43 Gunvor invests in Artemis Technologies to revolutionize maritime transport
12:09 Diana Shipping announces sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Oceanis; and a time charter contract for m/v New York
11:47 USCG Cutter James returns home from 52-day patrol