2020 December 22 17:57

RS grants AiP to Kronstadt Technologies for autonomous navigation technology

Russian engineering company Kronstadt Technologies has received the Approval in Principle from Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) for its technology of autonomous navigation of remotely-operated ships. The technology had been found to comply with RS class standards, the society said in a press release.

The technology will be used onboard ships involved in testing of autonomous navigation systems.

RS reviewed extensive documentation, including the concept of application of BES-KF automatic and remote navigation technology, description and block diagrams of the complex systems and their elements, equipment layout drawings, results of risk analysis of the technology and methods of testing systems.

Currently, the autonomous navigation package is installed on three ships in the RS class participating in remotely-controlled operation of Russian flagged autonomous surface ships. Based on the trials results, a decision will be made on the fundamental possibility of using the systems along with conventional navigation and automation components on ships that are not participating in the tests.

The experiment on Russian flagged autonomous vessels is being conducted from December 10, 2020 to December 31, 2025 in accordance with the Regulation approved by the Russian Government Decree December 5, 2020 (No. 2031).