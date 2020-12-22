2020 December 22 17:31

BW LPG reports incident involving BW Gemini

At about 07:30 LT on 19 December, Very Large Gas Carrier BW Gemini was lightly struck by another vessel whilst at anchor at Cristóbal, Panama.



All crew is safe and accounted for, and no injury has been reported. No pollution has been sighted, and instrumentation onboard indicate that there is no leakage from BW Gemini. Sounding has been conducted to ensure the integrity of the vessel. All required notifications have been made.



BW Gemini has been inspected by relevant authorities and surveyors. As she awaits her slot to cross the Panama Canal, she will proceed for repairs. No impact to her voyage is expected.

About BW LPG



BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers. BW LPG is associated with BW Group, one of the world's leading shipping groups. BW Group controls a fleet of over 360 ships which includes product tankers, LNG and LPG carriers, floating storage and regasification (FSRU) units, dry cargo carriers, crude oil supertankers and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units.