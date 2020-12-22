2020 December 22 17:15

Ports of Stockholm continues commitment to solar cell systems

Ports of Stockholm’s commitment to renewable energy continues with the installation of a rooftop solar cell facility at Stockholm Norvik Port that will be one the biggest of its kind in Sweden. The solar cell system went live on the darkest day of the year, the company said in its release.

On 21 December, the darkest day of the year, the first part of the new solar cell system at Stockholm Norvik Port came into operation. The facility is installed on the 3,800 square meter roof of a large warehouse. When fully completed, the solar cell system will cover 3,500 square meters, almost the entire roof area. The facility will be also able to produce up to 570 MWh of solar electricity per year when fully completed in 2021/2022.



Idola Solkraft is the turn-key contractor supplying, installing and bringing the facility online. Installation of additional solar panels and equipment will continue already in January 2021.



Ports of Stockholm already has five other solar cell system facilities. The first and largest of these went live in 2013 and is on the roof of a building at Frihamnen port in Stockholm.

Facts about the Stockholm Norvik Port solar cell system

2020

Electricity produced per year: 58 MWh

Number of solar panels: 170

Total solar cell surface area: 350 m²

Maximum power output: 62 kW

2022

Electricity produced per year: 570 MWh

Number of solar panels: 1,620

Total solar cell surface area: 3,500 m²

Maximum power output: 600 kW