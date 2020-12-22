2020 December 22 15:13

Icebreaking season at Port Dudinka kicks off as of Dec 23

The beginning of the 2020-21 icebreaking season in the basin of Taimyr, Krasnoyarsk Territory based Port Dudinka with mandatory icebreaker assistance to ships will come into force as from midnight, December 23. The corresponding order has been signed by the Dudinka Harbourmaster Vasily Bezumov.



The seaport is located on the Dudinka River.



Port Dudinka is the freezing seaport. Icebreaking assistance and escort of ships entering / departing the port is performed in accordance with the General Rules for Navigation and Anchorage of Vessels in the Seaports of the Russian Federation and the Compulsory Regulations in the Seaport of Dudinka.



The navigation in the seaport is year-round, except for the flood period.