2020 December 22 17:24

Seabourn unveils three new “Seabourn Journeys” in Greece, Portugal & Israel

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury resort at sea, wants guests to know the excitement of their travel experience need not end at the final port of call – or start at the first. The brand is introducing three new Seabourn Journeys to exceptional destinations in Greece, Portugal and Israel for 2021.



Available as pre- and/or post-cruise trip extensions on select voyages, Seabourn Journeys provide in-depth, land-based cruise extensions that go beyond single-day excursions available from the ship. The packages offer guests a chance to linger and make new memories amid extraordinary sites of cultural and natural wonder.



“Seabourn is committed to providing guests with access to the world’s most coveted experiences,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Our partnership with UNESCO and access to World Heritage Sites enables guests to go deeper and reinforces our commitment to sustainable tourism.”



The entire collection of Seabourn Journeys now comprises 18 specially crafted pre- and post-cruise land-based packages with pinpoint itineraries designed to highlight local culture, history, beauty, hospitality and relaxation in remarkable settings around the world. The fully escorted Journeys have been uniquely curated to give travelers more time in these locations to showcase the very best of the destinations via the experiential excursions they offer over the course of multiple days. Some Journeys include visits to iconic UNESCO World Heritage Sites through Seabourn’s official partnership with UNESCO.



Most Seabourn Journey packages include select meals, transportation, and guided experiences for between two and 10 guests, ensuring intimate, personalized exposure to the location and its culture. Luxury hotels and lodges have been hand-selected to offer guests accommodations at the finest iconic properties in the best locations that showcase their surroundings and indigenous culture, with transfers between land and sea conveniently timed to the start or finish of scheduled Seabourn cruises.



Departures on most Seabourn Journeys are guaranteed with a minimum of just two guests. In addition to the Journeys program, Seabourn also offers guests dozens of mid-cruise overland tours that can become a part of the overall cruise experience.



Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe travel with more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.



