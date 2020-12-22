2020 December 22 13:20

Wärtsilä helps Wintershall Noordzee mitigate offshore hazards with next-gen marine traffic monitoring system

Wärtsilä Voyage has successfully completed its first commercial installation of the state-of-the-art Wärtsilä Navi-Harbour WebVTS 5.0 software application, the company said in its release. The system was ordered by Netherlands-based Wintershall Noordzee B.V. to provide greater safety for their offshore installations in the North Sea. The order was placed in Q1 2020 and the project was finalised with full customer acceptance in November.

The Wärtsilä Navi-Harbour WebVTS features an early warning system to avoid collisions between the offshore platforms and vessels in their vicinity. It works by providing remote access to Automatic Identification System (AIS) or Vessel traffic Service (VTS) data sources to maintain constant and full situational awareness, utilising a standard Internet browser. The WebVTS decision support tools effectively mitigate potential marine hazards and risks. The application also supports navigational maps, traffic management tools, ship history, and works in various languages.

Following the successful completion of this project, Wintershall Noordzee’s early warning system has been significantly upgraded. The Wärtsilä solution features the latest technology for providing an integrated overview of the traffic situation in any area covered by existing Wärtsilä VTS or AIS monitoring systems. The delivery scope included deployment of the AIS-Monitor Redundant Basic software, Navi-Harbour WebVTS, a VTS Information System, an AIS Network Server, an AIS Network Viewer, plus training and three years of maintenance services.



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.