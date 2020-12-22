2020 December 22 12:11

GTT receives an order for the tank design of four new LNG carriers

GTT has received an order from Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of four LNGCs, GTT said in its release. Three of these LNGCs will be built by HHI, two on behalf of an Asian ship-owner and one on behalf of a European ship-owner. The last LNGC will be built by HSHI on behalf of a European ship-owner.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system. Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the third and fourth quarter of 2024.