  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 22 11:50

    ABS awards industry’s first AIP for infection mitigating design to Samsung Heavy Industries

    In an industry first, ABS has awarded Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Approval in Principle (AIP) for crew accommodation and ventilation systems designed to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, ABS said in its release.

    The AIP is the product of a joint development project (JDP) between ABS and SHI that applied the principles described in the ABS Guide for Mitigation of Infectious Disease Transmission On Board Marine and Offshore Assets to a crude oil tanker, a container carrier and an LNG carrier.

    The design includes a designated area that can be used to isolate infected seafarers, along with dedicated medical support and infection mitigating laundry facilities. The ventilation system is also specially adapted to reduce the potential for transmission of infectious disease.

    ABS launched the ABS Guide for Mitigation of Infectious Disease Transmission On Board Marine and Offshore Assets in November 2020.

    And, in another industry first, introduced a new notation indicating compliance with the standards. It was the latest in a succession of support developed by ABS to assist the marine and offshore industries’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic and readiness to handle other infectious diseases.

    The guide follows comprehensive guidance on cleaning and disinfecting marine and offshore assets exposed to COVID-19 published by ABS in April 2020. Response Measures to COVID-19 for the Marine and Offshore Industries provides best practice guidelines for sanitizing assets exposed to COVID-19 and helps maritime leadership address the many challenges the virus brings.

    About ABS

    ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.

Другие новости по темам: ABS, COVID-19, Samsung Heavy Industries  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 22

16:05 Crowley adds more than 350 new refrigerated containers
15:43 USCG Cutter Reliance returns from a 36-day Caribbean Sea patrol
15:13 Icebreaking season at Port Dudinka kicks off as of Dec 23
15:13 KiwiRail chooses Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to build new Interislander ferries
14:20 Genco Shipping & Trading to acquire three modern Ultramax vessels in exchange for six older non-core Handysize vessels
13:20 Wärtsilä helps Wintershall Noordzee mitigate offshore hazards with next-gen marine traffic monitoring system
12:31 ECO signs first long-term contract to utilize battery system aboard U.S. flagged 312′ class PSV
12:24 Freight traffic on Northern Sea Route in 2020 hits the 32-millionth tonne mark, Atomflot says
12:11 GTT receives an order for the tank design of four new LNG carriers
11:50 ABS awards industry’s first AIP for infection mitigating design to Samsung Heavy Industries
11:46 SCF Group’s Igor Tonkovidov named as Chairman of Russian Chamber of Shipping Council
11:12 USCG, Navy, and local agencies save man from burning vessel
10:08 Port of Rotterdam participates in study for hydrogen import options from Australia to Germany
10:05 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 22, 2020
09:35 Crude futures prices fall on fears of new UK Covid-19 strain
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 21
09:07 A.P. Moller - Maersk to shift vessel calls to new container terminal in Kalundborg operated by APM Terminals
08:37 Kalmar plans to transfer part of its crane engineering in China to Etteplan

2020 December 21

18:52 Port of Corpus Christi joins SEA-LNG
18:37 Cargotec’s extraordinary general meeting resolves to approve the merger of Cargotec and Konecranes
18:07 PD Ports launches bold future vision for the River Tees
17:56 Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended last week higher at nearly RUB 15,772 / pmt
17:54 DEME and OQ starts HYPORT® Duqm Green Hydrogen Project
17:39 All-weather terminal at ArcelorMittal in North Sea Port will keep 25,000 trucks off the road
17:15 ICTSI upgrades Cameroon terminal with new TOS
17:13 All three Finnlines’ hybrid ro-ro vessels are now in construction
17:11 COMPOSIT becomes a Sponsor of the Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
16:40 Nordic Engineering rolls out concept of first self-righting rescue boats ever in Russia
15:50 Expert names five main achievements of China in the development of inland waterways
14:32 Tenders for the Arctic rescue and salvage vessels contracts to be announced in H1, 2021
14:03 Gasum performs its first ship-to-ship LNG-LBG blend bunkering to a cargo vessel
13:20 Wilhelmsen’s Topeka hydrogen project awarded NOK 219 million
12:47 Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System to be retrofitted to an additional three BW LPG ships
12:05 Maersk enters partnership with Novo Nordisk on global cold chain logistics
11:47 USC announces acquisition of an 82.88-percent stake in Vympel Shipyard
11:08 British Ports Association releases statement on cross border travel situation
11:04 Ortelius joins Jan De Nul fleet
10:37 Wärtsilä and Grieg to build groundbreaking green ammonia tanker
10:12 Port of New Orleans set to acquire property for potential new container terminal
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 21
10:02 Nominations for Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021 now open
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 18

2020 December 20

15:18 General Dynamics NASSCO delivers second Kanoloa-class vessel for Matson
14:21 DOF Subsea awarded new contracts in Atlantic region
13:29 Port of Long Beach launches a new online dashboard called the WAVE
12:27 USCG assists sailing vessel taking on water off Charleston coast
12:06 Port of New Orleans set to acquire property for potential new container terminal
11:23 DP World signs MoU with Rwanda Development Board to accelerate international trade
10:57 PBPL releases 2030 sustainability targets
10:31 Rapid access to Port of Hamburg rail service schedules

2020 December 19

15:18 Siem Offshore announces early termination of charter contract for vessel Siem Pilot in Canada
14:43 Gunvor invests in Artemis Technologies to revolutionize maritime transport
12:09 Diana Shipping announces sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Oceanis; and a time charter contract for m/v New York
11:47 USCG Cutter James returns home from 52-day patrol
10:57 Iridium partner PredictWind helps guide over 90 ocean cruising club yachts home safely during the Covid-19 pandemic

2020 December 18

18:17 New Havyard Ship Technology in Leirvik hands over yet another windfarm service vessel to ESVAGT
18:10 Vympel Shipyard laid down a coast guard patrol ship of Project 03050
17:54 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Baltimore with Koch
17:25 Passenger traffic on inland waterways in 2020 to decline by 29%
17:14 UECC adds renewable biogas to eco-pedigree, teams up with Gasum for first LNG-LBG ro-ro bunkering