2020 December 22 11:50

ABS awards industry’s first AIP for infection mitigating design to Samsung Heavy Industries

In an industry first, ABS has awarded Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Approval in Principle (AIP) for crew accommodation and ventilation systems designed to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, ABS said in its release.

The AIP is the product of a joint development project (JDP) between ABS and SHI that applied the principles described in the ABS Guide for Mitigation of Infectious Disease Transmission On Board Marine and Offshore Assets to a crude oil tanker, a container carrier and an LNG carrier.

The design includes a designated area that can be used to isolate infected seafarers, along with dedicated medical support and infection mitigating laundry facilities. The ventilation system is also specially adapted to reduce the potential for transmission of infectious disease.

ABS launched the ABS Guide for Mitigation of Infectious Disease Transmission On Board Marine and Offshore Assets in November 2020.

And, in another industry first, introduced a new notation indicating compliance with the standards. It was the latest in a succession of support developed by ABS to assist the marine and offshore industries’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic and readiness to handle other infectious diseases.

The guide follows comprehensive guidance on cleaning and disinfecting marine and offshore assets exposed to COVID-19 published by ABS in April 2020. Response Measures to COVID-19 for the Marine and Offshore Industries provides best practice guidelines for sanitizing assets exposed to COVID-19 and helps maritime leadership address the many challenges the virus brings.



