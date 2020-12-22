2020 December 22 11:46

SCF Group’s Igor Tonkovidov named as Chairman of Russian Chamber of Shipping Council

During the final online meeting of the Council, December 17, 2020, members of the Russian Chamber of Shipping unanimously voted for the candidacy of Igor Tonkovidov, President and chief executive of PAO Sovcomflot, for the post of Chairman of the Council, the Chamber press office said.



The members of the Council expressed their deep gratitude for the significant contribution to the development of the organization to Sergey Frank, who held this post for six years.



The Council meeting summed up the 2020 year-end provisional results, including the results of the ongoing reform of control and supervision activities (the so-called "regulatory guillotine").



The Council slated the next General Meeting of the Chamber members for March 4, 2021.



The next meeting of the Council of the Russian Chamber of Shipping will be held in February 2021.