  • 2020 December 22 12:31

    ECO signs first long-term contract to utilize battery system aboard U.S. flagged 312′ class PSV

    Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) has executed the first long-term contract with a major oil and gas company in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to install a battery-on-board (BoB) system aboard an ECO 312′ Class platform supply vessel (PSV), with options for additional systems. The vessel has been augmented with the latest sustainable BoB technology in order to reduce the carbon footprint during operations and port standby periods.

    ECO is working alongside its affiliate Marine Technologies to use proprietary, class-certified automation. This integrated solution between a marine propulsion and battery system will be the first of its kind to allow the PSV to work on one generator in the 500-meter zone.

    This, in conjunction both with signing the first-ever U.S. flagged "Jones-Act" compliant Service Operations Vessel (SOV) for offshore wind as well as ECO's use of its proprietary shore power system, C-Power, establishes ECO as an innovative leader in providing and working with its clients to achieve long-term emissions reductions.

    "In pursuit of our long-term vision for renewable energy development and reduced emissions, Edison Chouest Offshore strives to improve efficiency through technology and innovation. Receiving the first-ever contract for battery technology in the Jones Act market demonstrates the close relationship we maintain with our clients and their trust in working with Edison Chouest Offshore," said Dino Chouest, Executive Vice President of ECO.

    "Through these efforts, we can reduce our carbon footprint and protect the environment for future generations, while our technological innovations make our customers' offshore operations more efficient and cost-effective," said Chouest.

    About Edison Chouest Offshore
    Founded as Edison Chouest Boat Rental in Galliano, Louisiana in 1960, the Edison Chouest Offshore companies (ECO) are recognized today as the most diverse and dynamic marine transportation solution provider in the world. ECO operates a growing fleet of over 300 vessels, ranging from 87 to over 525 feet in length, and serves an expanding global customer base.

    The company's philosophy and steadfast commitment to vertical integration fosters an environment where planning, designing, building, owning, operating, supporting, monitoring, maintaining, and training are core operations in which the company is committed to excellence. ECO's vision has always been to become the recognized leader of marine transportation services, obtain world-class QHSE operational status, and to be the first choice provider of its customers. ECO's core values are encompassed by its motto "Chouest Pride Worldwide."

