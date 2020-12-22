  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 22 10:05

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 22, 2020

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO Gasoil) in the main world hubs) decreased on Dec.21:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 339.56 (-1.90)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 420.00 (-1.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 483.58 (-4.05)




     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Correlation between the Market Bunker Price Index (MBP) vs MABUX Digital Bunker Price Index (DBP) in four major hubs on Dec.21 showed undercharging of 380 HSFO bunker grades in Singapore (-6 USD) and Rotterdam (-20 USD) and overcharging in other selected ports. At the same time, VLSFO is also undercharged in Rotterdam (-7 USD) and Singapore (-15 USD) while in Fujairah and Houston it is overcharged. MGO LS remained undervalued in all ports except of Houston (+ 10 USD).



     

     

     

    Meantime, world oil indexes fell on Dec.21 as the discovery of a new strain of the Covid-19 virus prompted fears of tougher lockdowns in the near term.

    Brent for February settlement decreased by $1.35 to $50.91 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for February fell by $1.13 to $47.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $2.94 to WTI. Gasoil for January delivery lost $19.25.

    Today oil indexes continue to decline as a new strain of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom triggered concerns over fuel demand recovery.

    Over the weekend, the U.K. government had abruptly reversed its plans to relax restrictions on social gatherings over the Christmas period, instead instituting a new and tougher regime for south-east England, where the new strain of the virus is concentrated. That region includes the capital London.

    The UK government also warned that a new variant of the virus seemed to be spreading much faster than previous kinds. In response to this India, Pakistan, Russia, Jordan and Hong Kong joined European countries in suspending travel from Britain, and Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman closed their borders completely. There is no evidence yet to suggest that the new strain is more virulent or resistant to the vaccines that are working their way through the global regulatory process.

    Despite renewed fears about oil demand due to the new coronavirus strain, the leader of the non-OPEC group in the OPEC+ pact, Russia, is still in favor of another 500,000 bpd increase in the alliance’s oil production from February.

    At the same time, OPEC+ will take a more hands-on approach to global oil markets now that it plans to meet more frequently. There are some thoughts that the market is still not recovered and is still extremely volatile. That is why OPEC+ members decided to meet monthly. Earlier this month, OPEC+ members agreed to start raising their combined oil production by half a million barrels daily from next month, to continue until April. This decision was widely seen as a compromise between the more aggressive backers of further deep cuts such as Saudi Arabia and those eager to restart production growth such as Iraq and Russia.

    We expect bunker prices may decrease today: 6-8 USD down for IFO and 15-19 USD down for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 22

16:05 Crowley adds more than 350 new refrigerated containers
15:43 USCG Cutter Reliance returns from a 36-day Caribbean Sea patrol
15:13 Icebreaking season at Port Dudinka kicks off as of Dec 23
15:13 KiwiRail chooses Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to build new Interislander ferries
14:20 Genco Shipping & Trading to acquire three modern Ultramax vessels in exchange for six older non-core Handysize vessels
13:20 Wärtsilä helps Wintershall Noordzee mitigate offshore hazards with next-gen marine traffic monitoring system
12:31 ECO signs first long-term contract to utilize battery system aboard U.S. flagged 312′ class PSV
12:24 Freight traffic on Northern Sea Route in 2020 hits the 32-millionth tonne mark, Atomflot says
12:11 GTT receives an order for the tank design of four new LNG carriers
11:50 ABS awards industry’s first AIP for infection mitigating design to Samsung Heavy Industries
11:46 SCF Group’s Igor Tonkovidov named as Chairman of Russian Chamber of Shipping Council
11:12 USCG, Navy, and local agencies save man from burning vessel
10:08 Port of Rotterdam participates in study for hydrogen import options from Australia to Germany
10:05 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 22, 2020
09:35 Crude futures prices fall on fears of new UK Covid-19 strain
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 21
09:07 A.P. Moller - Maersk to shift vessel calls to new container terminal in Kalundborg operated by APM Terminals
08:37 Kalmar plans to transfer part of its crane engineering in China to Etteplan

2020 December 21

18:52 Port of Corpus Christi joins SEA-LNG
18:37 Cargotec’s extraordinary general meeting resolves to approve the merger of Cargotec and Konecranes
18:07 PD Ports launches bold future vision for the River Tees
17:56 Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended last week higher at nearly RUB 15,772 / pmt
17:54 DEME and OQ starts HYPORT® Duqm Green Hydrogen Project
17:39 All-weather terminal at ArcelorMittal in North Sea Port will keep 25,000 trucks off the road
17:15 ICTSI upgrades Cameroon terminal with new TOS
17:13 All three Finnlines’ hybrid ro-ro vessels are now in construction
17:11 COMPOSIT becomes a Sponsor of the Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
16:40 Nordic Engineering rolls out concept of first self-righting rescue boats ever in Russia
15:50 Expert names five main achievements of China in the development of inland waterways
14:32 Tenders for the Arctic rescue and salvage vessels contracts to be announced in H1, 2021
14:03 Gasum performs its first ship-to-ship LNG-LBG blend bunkering to a cargo vessel
13:20 Wilhelmsen’s Topeka hydrogen project awarded NOK 219 million
12:47 Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System to be retrofitted to an additional three BW LPG ships
12:05 Maersk enters partnership with Novo Nordisk on global cold chain logistics
11:47 USC announces acquisition of an 82.88-percent stake in Vympel Shipyard
11:08 British Ports Association releases statement on cross border travel situation
11:04 Ortelius joins Jan De Nul fleet
10:37 Wärtsilä and Grieg to build groundbreaking green ammonia tanker
10:12 Port of New Orleans set to acquire property for potential new container terminal
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 21
10:02 Nominations for Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021 now open
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 18

2020 December 20

15:18 General Dynamics NASSCO delivers second Kanoloa-class vessel for Matson
14:21 DOF Subsea awarded new contracts in Atlantic region
13:29 Port of Long Beach launches a new online dashboard called the WAVE
12:27 USCG assists sailing vessel taking on water off Charleston coast
12:06 Port of New Orleans set to acquire property for potential new container terminal
11:23 DP World signs MoU with Rwanda Development Board to accelerate international trade
10:57 PBPL releases 2030 sustainability targets
10:31 Rapid access to Port of Hamburg rail service schedules

2020 December 19

15:18 Siem Offshore announces early termination of charter contract for vessel Siem Pilot in Canada
14:43 Gunvor invests in Artemis Technologies to revolutionize maritime transport
12:09 Diana Shipping announces sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Oceanis; and a time charter contract for m/v New York
11:47 USCG Cutter James returns home from 52-day patrol
10:57 Iridium partner PredictWind helps guide over 90 ocean cruising club yachts home safely during the Covid-19 pandemic

2020 December 18

18:17 New Havyard Ship Technology in Leirvik hands over yet another windfarm service vessel to ESVAGT
18:10 Vympel Shipyard laid down a coast guard patrol ship of Project 03050
17:54 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Baltimore with Koch
17:25 Passenger traffic on inland waterways in 2020 to decline by 29%
17:14 UECC adds renewable biogas to eco-pedigree, teams up with Gasum for first LNG-LBG ro-ro bunkering