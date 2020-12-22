2020 December 22 09:35

Crude futures prices fall on fears of new UK Covid-19 strain

Crude oil prices edge down 0.51% - 0.65%

As of December 22, Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.51% lower to settle at $ 50,65 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined 0.65% to close at $ 47,66 a barrel. WTI futures for January settlement dropped by 2.67% to $47.79 a barrel.



The oil demand recovery is constrained by the fears over new the so-called 'highly contagious’ Covid-19 strain detected in the UK