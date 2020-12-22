  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 22 09:35

    Crude futures prices fall on fears of new UK Covid-19 strain

    Crude oil prices edge down 0.51% - 0.65%

    As of December 22, Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.51% lower to settle at $ 50,65 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined 0.65% to close at $ 47,66 a barrel. WTI futures for January settlement dropped by 2.67% to $47.79 a barrel.

    The oil demand recovery is constrained by the fears over new the so-called 'highly contagious’ Covid-19 strain detected in the UK

2020 December 22

16:05 Crowley adds more than 350 new refrigerated containers
15:43 USCG Cutter Reliance returns from a 36-day Caribbean Sea patrol
15:13 Icebreaking season at Port Dudinka kicks off as of Dec 23
15:13 KiwiRail chooses Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to build new Interislander ferries
14:20 Genco Shipping & Trading to acquire three modern Ultramax vessels in exchange for six older non-core Handysize vessels
13:20 Wärtsilä helps Wintershall Noordzee mitigate offshore hazards with next-gen marine traffic monitoring system
12:31 ECO signs first long-term contract to utilize battery system aboard U.S. flagged 312′ class PSV
12:24 Freight traffic on Northern Sea Route in 2020 hits the 32-millionth tonne mark, Atomflot says
12:11 GTT receives an order for the tank design of four new LNG carriers
11:50 ABS awards industry’s first AIP for infection mitigating design to Samsung Heavy Industries
11:46 SCF Group’s Igor Tonkovidov named as Chairman of Russian Chamber of Shipping Council
11:12 USCG, Navy, and local agencies save man from burning vessel
10:08 Port of Rotterdam participates in study for hydrogen import options from Australia to Germany
10:05 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 22, 2020
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 21
09:07 A.P. Moller - Maersk to shift vessel calls to new container terminal in Kalundborg operated by APM Terminals
08:37 Kalmar plans to transfer part of its crane engineering in China to Etteplan

2020 December 21

18:52 Port of Corpus Christi joins SEA-LNG
18:37 Cargotec’s extraordinary general meeting resolves to approve the merger of Cargotec and Konecranes
18:07 PD Ports launches bold future vision for the River Tees
17:56 Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended last week higher at nearly RUB 15,772 / pmt
17:54 DEME and OQ starts HYPORT® Duqm Green Hydrogen Project
17:39 All-weather terminal at ArcelorMittal in North Sea Port will keep 25,000 trucks off the road
17:15 ICTSI upgrades Cameroon terminal with new TOS
17:13 All three Finnlines’ hybrid ro-ro vessels are now in construction
17:11 COMPOSIT becomes a Sponsor of the Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
16:40 Nordic Engineering rolls out concept of first self-righting rescue boats ever in Russia
15:50 Expert names five main achievements of China in the development of inland waterways
14:32 Tenders for the Arctic rescue and salvage vessels contracts to be announced in H1, 2021
14:03 Gasum performs its first ship-to-ship LNG-LBG blend bunkering to a cargo vessel
13:20 Wilhelmsen’s Topeka hydrogen project awarded NOK 219 million
12:47 Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System to be retrofitted to an additional three BW LPG ships
12:05 Maersk enters partnership with Novo Nordisk on global cold chain logistics
11:47 USC announces acquisition of an 82.88-percent stake in Vympel Shipyard
11:08 British Ports Association releases statement on cross border travel situation
11:04 Ortelius joins Jan De Nul fleet
10:37 Wärtsilä and Grieg to build groundbreaking green ammonia tanker
10:12 Port of New Orleans set to acquire property for potential new container terminal
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 21
10:02 Nominations for Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021 now open
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 18

2020 December 20

15:18 General Dynamics NASSCO delivers second Kanoloa-class vessel for Matson
14:21 DOF Subsea awarded new contracts in Atlantic region
13:29 Port of Long Beach launches a new online dashboard called the WAVE
12:27 USCG assists sailing vessel taking on water off Charleston coast
12:06 Port of New Orleans set to acquire property for potential new container terminal
11:23 DP World signs MoU with Rwanda Development Board to accelerate international trade
10:57 PBPL releases 2030 sustainability targets
10:31 Rapid access to Port of Hamburg rail service schedules

2020 December 19

15:18 Siem Offshore announces early termination of charter contract for vessel Siem Pilot in Canada
14:43 Gunvor invests in Artemis Technologies to revolutionize maritime transport
12:09 Diana Shipping announces sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Oceanis; and a time charter contract for m/v New York
11:47 USCG Cutter James returns home from 52-day patrol
10:57 Iridium partner PredictWind helps guide over 90 ocean cruising club yachts home safely during the Covid-19 pandemic

2020 December 18

18:17 New Havyard Ship Technology in Leirvik hands over yet another windfarm service vessel to ESVAGT
18:10 Vympel Shipyard laid down a coast guard patrol ship of Project 03050
17:54 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Baltimore with Koch
17:25 Passenger traffic on inland waterways in 2020 to decline by 29%
17:14 UECC adds renewable biogas to eco-pedigree, teams up with Gasum for first LNG-LBG ro-ro bunkering