2020 December 22 09:07

A.P. Moller - Maersk to shift vessel calls to new container terminal in Kalundborg operated by APM Terminals

A.P. Moller - Maersk announced the signing of an agreement with Maersk to regularly call Kalundborg as APM Terminals will establish and operate a new container operation at Kalundborg in agreement with Port of Kalundborg, the company said in its release.

As consequence Maersk will leave Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) located in the center of Copenhagen as of March 2021.

The agreement between A.P. Moller – Maersk and APM Terminals covers two weekly feeder services with rotation Bremerhaven (DEBRV), Hallstahammer (SEHAL), Helsingborg (SEHEL), Kalundborg (DKKLD), Aarhus (DKAAR), Fredericia (DKFRC) and back to Bremerhaven (DEBRV) totaling approximately 30 pct. of the volumes of the island of Zealand in Denmark. In turn Kalundborg will be added to the global supply lines as volumes for connection to the North Europe/Asia coverage AE5 will be moved via Aarhus.

APM Terminals has agreed with Port of Kalundborg to establish terminal operations in the area Ny Vesthavn effective March 2021. The new area has been established by Port of Kalundborg with a water depth of 15m and fully paved with the required infrastructure to start operations. APM Terminals will be ramping up presence so staff and equipment will be in place to start operations and service customers in March.



The agreement will take effect as of 1st March 2021. A.P. Moller - Maersk has called the Port of Copenhagen regularly since 1968.

About A.P. Moller - Maersk.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 80,000 people.