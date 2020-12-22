2020 December 22 08:37

Kalmar plans to transfer part of its crane engineering in China to Etteplan

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, plans to transfer part of its crane engineering in China to Etteplan, a globally operating engineering company. With the planned long-term agreement Kalmar aims to improve the efficiency of its crane engineering operations in China by ensuring scalability and cost competitiveness, the company said in its release.

The parties have signed an agreement regarding the services to be provided by Etteplan. As a consequence, approximately 70 Kalmar engineering employees in China are planned to move to Etteplan. The planned transfer is expected to take place on 1 January 2021. After that, the transferring employees will initially continue to work from their current locations in their current roles and tasks.

Etteplan provides solutions for industrial equipment and plant engineering, software and embedded solutions, and technical documentation solutions to the world’s leading companies in the manufacturing industry. In 2019, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 263 million. The company currently has more than 3,400 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker.



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people.