2020 December 21 18:52

Port of Corpus Christi joins SEA-LNG

SEA-LNG welcomes the Port of Corpus Christi, the largest port in the United States by total revenue tonnage to its growing port membership. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fourth North American port to join the coalition but is the first port located on the strategic, energy-rich Gulf of Mexico.

The Port of Corpus Christi’s decision to join SEA-LNG is a part of its commitment to environmental stewardship. The Port purchases 100% of its power from renewable sources, is upgrading its vehicle fleet to electric and hybrid technology, and is creating a technological advancement programme to promote innovative solutions for emissions control and decarbonisation.